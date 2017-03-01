Faith meets foils at Fairfield salon
Elise Fedele closed her eyes as one stripe and then a second formed a cross of ashes on her forehead. But instead of standing near the altar at church, Fedele was flanked by work stations with shears and swivel chairs on Ash Wednesday, the start of the Christian season of Lent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|19 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s...
|Tue
|JOEYs back
|1
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Sen. Duff On Needed Norwalk School Fixes: Not W...
|Feb 27
|JOEYs back
|1
|Bob Duff welcomed more than $8,000 in state gr... (Mar '12)
|Feb 27
|JOEYs back
|12
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC