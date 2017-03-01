Detroit Man Gets 3 Years For Smash-And-Grab At Stamford Jewelry Store
A Detroit man received a 36-month prison sentence for his role in a heist at a Stamford jewelry store in November 2014, prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport sentenced Brandon Paul Quainton, 23, to 36 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for his role in a smash-and-grab robbery of the Stamford store.
