Connecticut Dental Practice Manager Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud
The office manager of a Stamford, Conn., dental practice has pleaded guilty to using a retired dentist's records to charge insurance companies almost $600,000 for work that was never performed. Prosecutors say that from 2005 to 2016 while working at Advanced Dentistry, she billed insurance companies for services supposedly performed by the dentist who retired in 2011.
