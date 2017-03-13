Close vote favors CT tolls

Close vote favors CT tolls

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

State Sen. Carlo Leone, D-Stamford, co-chairman of the Transportation Committee led Democratic support of legislation to bring back highway tolls after more than 30 years. State Sen. Carlo Leone, D-Stamford, co-chairman of the Transportation Committee led Democratic support of legislation to bring back highway tolls after more than 30 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) 6 hr Ssk 204
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) 13 hr Lottery Traitors 2,652
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) 16 hr ffctguitar 12
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Thu DenverLee 73
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow Thu Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Staples to close 70 stores nationally Mar 13 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the... Mar 11 Yaya 1
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,640 • Total comments across all topics: 279,626,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC