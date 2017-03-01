Cassatt Strong Quartet at Treetops
The Cassatt String Quartet, which consists of Muneko Otani, violin; Jennifer Leshnower, violin; Elizabeth Anderson, cello; and Ah Ling Neu, viola, will perform a concert of traditional and Japanese music in Stamford on Sunday, March 12.. less The Cassatt String Quartet, which consists of Muneko Otani, violin; Jennifer Leshnower, violin; Elizabeth Anderson, cello; and Ah Ling Neu, viola, will perform a concert of traditional and Japanese music in ... more With only a week to go before spring's arrival, the Cassatt String Quartet will take root in Stamford for a program that celebrates nature, new music and rare performances.
