Bridgeport shrugs off snow
There are 1 comment on the Connecticut Post story from 10 hrs ago, titled Bridgeport shrugs off snow. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:
Athena Phipps uses an aluminum baseball bat to break through the ice at the end of her driveway on Union Street in Bridgeport on Wednesday, in the aftermath of the storm that dumped snow on the area on Tuesday. Athena Phipps uses an aluminum baseball bat to break through the ice at the end of her driveway on Union Street in Bridgeport on Wednesday, in the aftermath of the storm that dumped snow on the area on Tuesday.
|
#1 1 hr ago
If you shoveled on Tuesday like you were supposed to do you wouldn't be destroying $175 bat
|
