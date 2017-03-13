Bridgeport Man Arrested In Sexual Assault Of 14-Year-Old Girl In Stamford
Humbert Garcia-Palacio, 31, of Bridgeport is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl that he groped at a bus stop in October, Stamford Police said. The police sketch of, Humberto Garcia-Palacio, who was charged in a sexual assault case in Stamford and arrested Thursday.
