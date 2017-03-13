Bobby Valentine opens expanded baseba...

Bobby Valentine opens expanded baseball facility in Stamford

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Matthew Goodman, 11, of Stamford and Georgie Childs, 11, of Darien participate in a baseball skills clinic at the new Bobby Valentine's Sports Academy complex in Stamford, Conn. on March 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) 1 hr Cake203 41
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow 22 hr Monica 6
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) 22 hr Monica 2,655
News Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ... Sat America Gentleman... 2
News Gambino Crime Family Associate Arrested In Stam... (Mar '11) Sat Fat Tony And Da Boyz 33
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Mar 16 DenverLee 73
News From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol... Mar 6 Solarman 1
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,686,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC