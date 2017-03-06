Board game convention coming to Stamford in two weeks
Craig Murphy, left, and Erick Sklar play A Feast for Odin during the third day of ConnCon Falcon 2016, a fantasy board, card and role playing game conference inside the Stamford Marriott hotel in Stamford, Conn. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|8 hr
|Solarman
|1
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|11 hr
|Pedro
|197
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Sun
|Khan
|5
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s...
|Feb 28
|JOEYs back
|1
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Sen. Duff On Needed Norwalk School Fixes: Not W...
|Feb 27
|JOEYs back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC