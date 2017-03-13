Avon audience endorses Oscar-nominated documentary
The Hearst Movie & A Martini group met at the Avon Theatre in Stamford to see the Oscar-nominated documentary, "I Am Not Your Negro," about writer James Baldwin. The Hearst Movie & A Martini group met at the Avon Theatre in Stamford to see the Oscar-nominated documentary, "I Am Not Your Negro," about writer James Baldwin.
