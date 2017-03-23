Antonio Alexander Freeland, 26, of Burlington, N.C., was arraigned on drug charges at the Stamford courthouse after he and another man being chased by police through Stamford on Interstate-95, allegedly pitched more than three-quarters of a pound of cocaine out a window while passing Exit 8 on May 4, 2016. He was held on $350,000 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.