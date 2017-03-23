Antonio Alexander Freeland, 26, of Burlington, N.C., was arraigned on ...
Antonio Alexander Freeland, 26, of Burlington, N.C., was arraigned on drug charges at the Stamford courthouse after he and another man being chased by police through Stamford on Interstate-95, allegedly pitched more than three-quarters of a pound of cocaine out a window while passing Exit 8 on May 4, 2016. He was held on $350,000 bond.
