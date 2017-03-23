Ally Bally Bee Opening New Artists' C...

Ally Bally Bee Opening New Artists' Co-op Shop In New Canaan

As if its name isn't cute enough for one store, on Thursday there'll be two locations of Ally Bally Bee. "We are looking to tap into other artists' communities such as New Canaan, Darien, Norwalk, Greenwich and Stamford," said owner Morag Grassie, who is "very excited about the new location."

