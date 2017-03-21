ABS Executive Delivers Wake-Up Call on Cyber Risks

ABS Chief Operating Officer Tony Nassif shares insights on cyber-related challenges and the role of class at the Connecticut Maritime Association's annual conference. ABS, a leading provider of classification and technical services to the marine and offshore industries, participated in the 32nd annual CMA Shipping Conference and Exhibition in Stamford, CT, where ABS Chief Operating Officer Tony Nassif shared his perspective on cyber-related challenges faced by the marine industry.

