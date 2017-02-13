Wind gusts to 72 mph; hundreds still without power
As of 5:30 a.m., Eversource reports said nearly 700 customers have no electricity Tuesday morning including 473 in Ridgfield, 84 in Greenwich, 43 in Monroe, 38 in Roxbury and 26 in Stamford. An hour later, the number of Eversource outages had dropped to 143 with no power still reported for 84 customders in Greenwich and 43 in Monoe.
