Uber Gets A Greenlight For New Driver Hub In Stamford
Uber opened a new office in Stamford to help its drivers, and a city official points to it as an example of the city's growing tech community. Thomas Madden said the Greenlight Hub, a central help facility for Uber's drivers in Connecticut, also plays a role in making Stamford more attractive for businesses.
