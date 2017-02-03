Two Stamford men charged in drug raids
Maurice Naught, 22, of Stamford, was charged Wednesday with selling the powerful hallucinogen MDMA to undercover officers on seven occasions. Maurice Naught, 22, of Stamford, was charged Wednesday with selling the powerful hallucinogen MDMA to undercover officers on seven occasions.
