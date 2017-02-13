Twenty-six Stamfordites graduated fro...

Twenty-six Stamfordites graduated from the city's Public Safety Academy on Feb. 8.

Citizens got a rundown of Stamford's police, fire and EMS departments through a three-month Public Safety Academy course. The program's 26 graduates - who marked their completion at a ceremony last week - are now qualified to join Stamford's Community Emergency Response Team, a volunteer group that assists the professionals during crises.

