The former BCBGMaxAzria store at 200 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, Conn., in December 2014.

The parent company of BCBGMaxAzria reportedly is closing 120 stores nationally as it mulls a bankruptcy filing, with the apparel retailer listing southwestern Connecticut outlets embedded in Lord & Taylor stores in Danbury, Stamford and Trumbull. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported the planned closures, with Women's Wear Daily reporting BCBG Max Azaria Group is exploring a Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring.

