The Center In Stamford Hosts Seminar On Gender Dynamics, Inequality
The Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education in Stamford hosted freshman from St. Luke's in New Canaan for an impromptu seminar and discussion about gender dynamics and inequality. Rosie Enyart, Lead Counselor for The Center, met with girls to help them develop a project about gender issues and sexual assault.
