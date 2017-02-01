Stamford well testing program winds down

Well water is bottled and placed in a box to be tested for uranium at the Heath Department Laboratory at Government Center in Stamford, Conn., on Tuesday, March 18, 2014. Well water is bottled and placed in a box to be tested for uranium at the Heath Department Laboratory at Government Center in Stamford, Conn., on Tuesday, March 18, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.