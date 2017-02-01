Stamford well testing program winds down
Well water is bottled and placed in a box to be tested for uranium at the Heath Department Laboratory at Government Center in Stamford, Conn., on Tuesday, March 18, 2014. Well water is bottled and placed in a box to be tested for uranium at the Heath Department Laboratory at Government Center in Stamford, Conn., on Tuesday, March 18, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|21 hr
|a-citizen
|500
|3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ...
|22 hr
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre...
|Wed
|Sam
|2
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Tue
|Robby Rob
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jan 28
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc...
|Jan 27
|Sam
|2
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan 21
|ffctguitar
|11
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC