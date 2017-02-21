Stamford Teens Charged In Darien Car Burglary Spree
After a string of more than 20 car burglaries and two stolen vehicles in Darien in the past two weeks, two Stamford teens were arrested Thursday morning as part of an ongoing investigation, police said. During processing, one of the teens told police, "Everyone knows you can go to Darien to get money," referring to the number of unlocked cars in town that contain valuables and keys.
