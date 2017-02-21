Stamford teacher, student win awards
The Connecticut Association for Adult and Continuing Education has recognized a student in the Stamford Public Schools ' adult education program and a teacher in the district's English Language Learners program. Student Juan Lopez has been named a Learner of the Year and teacher Susan Benthall has been named an Educator of the Year.
