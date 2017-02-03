Stamford students' artwork featured in Black History Month...

The Student Cultural Arts and Literary Program is hosting its 13th annual student exhibit, which this year is focused on African American women leaders. "HerSTORY: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow" is on display at the Palace Theatre through Feb. 16. A reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Palace's Sackler Gallery , 61 Atlantic St. The program aims to educate students and the community by promoting diversity and cultural awareness through art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.