Stamford schools on two-hour delay Friday

Steve Sikorski snowblows the driveway of his business, Colonial Auto Repair on White Street in Danbury Thursday morning, Feb. 9, 2017. Larry Somma uses a snowthrower to help a neighbor get his car out of the snow during a snowstorm on Thursday February 9, 2017 in Norwalk Conn Dairy King owner Savvas Ioannidis clears the pathways aound the tables to the front door of his restaurant during a snowstorm on Thursday February 9, 2017 in Norwalk Conn Francesco Alvarado clears the walkways in front of Beverage Boss during heavy snowfall on Thursday February 9, 2017 in Norwalk Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.