Stamford school, YMCA receive grants

Rippowam Middle School will receive $807,500 over the next five years for its Rippowam Design Institute program, which is designed to serve 110 students a year in partnership with the YMCA. The YMCA will get $605,625 over the same period so 60 Stamford High School students can participate in the club's Leadership, Enrichment, Acceptance and Development program.

