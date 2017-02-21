Stamford resident begins trek along entire Appalachian Trail

Stamford resident Chris DeMasi, 26, hikes in Mianus River Park in Stamford. DeMasi said he will start his hike of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail from Springer Mountain in Georgia this weekend and hopes to finish the roughly 2,200 mile hike of the trail ending at Mount Katahdin in Maine sometime in the late spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.