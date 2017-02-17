Stamford police cars in Stamford, Conn. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

A 19-year-old city man already in custody for using a BB gun to rob a Chinese food delivery driver with his two younger brothers faces new charges for a similar incident, police said. According to his arrest affidavit, Hermax Gilbert , 19, and his two 16-year-old brothers used a pellet gun Dec. 15 to rob a pizza delivery driver of his phone and money on Ursula Place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.