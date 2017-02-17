Stamford police cars in Stamford, Conn. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

Police stationed at a sobriety checkpoint Friday night at Hope Street and Toms Road charged one man with improperly storing a firearm and possession of a small amount of marijuana, and issued some 10 tickets. Between 11:30 p.m. and 3 a.m., police issued three tickets for driving without a license; one ticket each for driving without a seat belt, failure to signal and driving an unregistered vehicle; and three infractions for marijuana possession.

