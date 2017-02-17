Stamford Police Bust Driver With Pot, Loaded Gun At DUI Checkpoint

A 35-year-old man who reeked of marijuana and had loaded .22-caliber pistol sitting in plain view on the center console of his car was busted at a sobriety checkpoint in Stamford early Saturday, police said. The Stamford Police Department set up the sobriety checkpoint from 11 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Hope Street and Toms Road.

