Stamford Police Arrest Well Known High End Car Thief In Two-Decade Old Case
STAMFORD, Conn., -- A smooth-talking car thief who specialized in stealing high-end cars has been charged by Stamford Police in connection with the 1998 theft of an expensive Porsche 911 that he had taken on a test drive from a Greenwich dealership. Kevin J. Rellah, 56, of 98 Rawlinson Drive, Rhode Island, was charged with first-degree larceny and criminal impersonation.
