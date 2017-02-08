Stamford Police Arrest Pair Of Teens ...

Stamford Police Arrest Pair Of Teens Just After Cell Store Burglary

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

STAMFORD, Conn., -- A police officer tackled a burglary suspect to the ground while keen police work resulted in the arrest of a second suspect following a cell phone store burglary early Wednesday. He also praised the tipster who called police at 12:35 a.m. to report two males - one holding a baseball bat - walking in the area of 200 West Main St., wearing ski masks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e... 4 hr Patrick M 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 15 hr Bob Is A Queen 504
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) Feb 6 Robby Rob 11
News Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 2
News 3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ... Feb 2 Parden Pard 2
News Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre... Feb 1 Sam 2
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... Jan 31 Robby Rob 1
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fairfield County was issued at February 08 at 3:17PM EST

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,312 • Total comments across all topics: 278,685,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC