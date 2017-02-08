Stamford Police Arrest Pair Of Teens Just After Cell Store Burglary

STAMFORD, Conn., -- A police officer tackled a burglary suspect to the ground while keen police work resulted in the arrest of a second suspect following a cell phone store burglary early Wednesday. He also praised the tipster who called police at 12:35 a.m. to report two males - one holding a baseball bat - walking in the area of 200 West Main St., wearing ski masks.

