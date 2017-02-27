Stamford Officials Argue To Have Chri...

Stamford Officials Argue To Have Christmas Fire Lawsuit Dismissed

A lawsuit charging that Stamford officials provided inadequate oversight of renovations on a house where five people were killed in a 2011 Christmas Day fire should be dismissed because the city and its employees are immune to such lawsuits, a city attorney argued Monday. "Over and over again, our courts have ruled that immunity is necessary to allow government officials the ability to make decisions without getting second guessed," Stamford City Attorney Barbara Coughlan told Superior Court Judge Ingrid Moll.

