Stamford Man Gets 5 Years In Prison For Loaded Gun Found In Glove Box

A 35-year-old Stamford man will be spending over five years in federal prison after he was sentenced Friday for illegally possessing a loaded firearm found in the glove compartment of his car, prosecutors said. Charles Barnes was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford to 63 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, said U.S. Attorney for Connecticut Deirdre M. Daly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.