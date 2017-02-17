Stamford Man Arrested In Norwalk Robb...

Stamford Man Arrested In Norwalk Robbery Of Food Delivery Driver

Norwalk Police arrested a Stamford man Thursday in connection with the robbery of a food delivery driver last month, The Hour reported. Police say Jaiden Parker, 20, was one of the two masked men who robbed a driver delivering Chinese food to a home on Rolling Lane.

