Stamford High School on Strawberry Hill Ave. in Stamford, Conn. on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012.
Five students from Stamford High School and one from Rippowam Middle School were recently recognized for their artwork at the 2017 Connecticut Regional Scholastic Art Awards, the largest juried student art exhibition in the state. The exhibition, which was held at the University of Hartford earlier this year, featured work from 145 Connecticut schools.
