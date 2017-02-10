Stamford felon gets over five years in fed prison for gun...
A federal judge on Friday sentenced one of the city's more notorious career criminals, Charles Dimples Barnes , to just over five years in jail for being a felon in possession of a gun. The arrest stems from an investigation by the Stamford police department's Narcotics and Organized Crime squad, which arrested Barnes, 35, at the end of Dec. 2015.
