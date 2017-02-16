Stamford could end year with small su...

Stamford could end year with small surplus

The city could end the fiscal year with a small, but meaningful, surplus, as it looks ahead to another year marked by uncertainty in the state budget, the mayor said. The expected $1.5 million surplus will come mostly from the conveyance tax levied on the sale of five towers in the Harbor Point development, Mayor David Martin said.

