Stamford could end year with small surplus
The city could end the fiscal year with a small, but meaningful, surplus, as it looks ahead to another year marked by uncertainty in the state budget, the mayor said. The expected $1.5 million surplus will come mostly from the conveyance tax levied on the sale of five towers in the Harbor Point development, Mayor David Martin said.
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|Diageo employees help to feed the needy
|Feb 12
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e...
|Feb 8
|Patrick M
|1
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 6
|Robby Rob
|11
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|2
