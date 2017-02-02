SEC charges Stamford fund manager with siphoning $4m
On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Norwalk, Conn. resident Mark J. Varacchi with siphoning off nearly $4 million from investors, using funds both for his personal use as well as to settle a lawsuit against him from a former employer.
