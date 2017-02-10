Rory Feek keeps promise to late wife

Rory Feek keeps promise to late wife

A year ago, Joey and Rory Feek watched the Grammy Awards from home, even though they were nominated for best country duo/group performance. They lost to Little Big Town, and Joey, who was diagnosed with stage-four cancer, told Rory if they ever got another nomination, he should attend the ceremony, a promise he is fulfilling this year.

