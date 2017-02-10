Rockin' Road to Dublin': Show steps up the beat
American and Irish dancers come together for "Rockin' Road to Dublin," a music-and-dance spectacular that launched its first performances in the fall. It comes to the Palace Theatre in Stamford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|1 hr
|Robdny
|3
|Diageo employees help to feed the needy
|14 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e...
|Feb 8
|Patrick M
|1
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 6
|Robby Rob
|11
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC