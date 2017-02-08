Redditors weigh in on the pettiest th...

Redditors weigh in on the pettiest thing they've ever done

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

John Krasinski as "Jim" on NBC's "The Office." The character was briefly transferred to another office, in Stamford, Connecticut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e... 21 hr Patrick M 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Wed Bob Is A Queen 503
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) Feb 6 Robby Rob 11
News Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 2
News 3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ... Feb 2 Parden Pard 2
News Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre... Feb 1 Sam 2
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... Jan 31 Robby Rob 1
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fairfield County was issued at February 09 at 3:20PM EST

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,773 • Total comments across all topics: 278,705,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC