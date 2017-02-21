Redding Salon Owner Credits 57-Year Success To Loving Her Craft
Not many businesses - family-owned at that - can lay claim to being in Stamford 57 years. But La Jolie Salon, Color Bar, Spa has that distinction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|Diageo employees help to feed the needy
|Feb 12
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e...
|Feb 8
|Patrick M
|1
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 6
|Robby Rob
|11
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC