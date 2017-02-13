Police: Stamford Man's Traffic Violations Lead To Drug Arrest

A Stamford man might have avoided a drug charge if he had worn his seatbelt - and then not made an illegal turn - when he was driving in downtown Stamford on Saturday afternoon, police said. Danny J. Hernandez-Morillo, 32, of 45 Columbus Place, was charged with possession of narcotics after police found 2.7 grams of cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop in the area of Washington Boulevard and State Street, police said.

