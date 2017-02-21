Police seek answers in stabbing, abduction
The woman, whose name has not been released, was in stable condition at St. Vincent 's Hospital, a day after she was wounded and 26-year-old Nidia Gionzalez was killed. Detectives were hoping to get a statement this weekend from the woman, Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez said - something that might explain what led to Friday's attack, which prompted a manhunt for Gonzalez's boyfriend.
