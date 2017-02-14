Point of Interest: Newfield colonials hit the market in Stamford
Walnut Ridge Court: Two recently completed colonial homes off High Ridge Road are part of a 10-home extension of the Walnut Ridge subdivision in Newfield. The original homes in the subdivision were built in the early 2000s, and this extension has been in the works since 2007.
