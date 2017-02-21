Point of Interest: Agabhumi to close in Stamford
Its owners, Shippan residents Regina and Michael Kirshbaum, are moving to Hilton Head, S.C. and transitioning the business online. Stamford shoppers will still be able to find the Kirshbaums' products around town, though, as Dew Yoga and Agora Spa have agreed to carry Agabhumi merchandise.
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|Diageo employees help to feed the needy
|Feb 12
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e...
|Feb 8
|Patrick M
|1
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 6
|Robby Rob
|11
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|2
