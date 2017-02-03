Pickup Truck Driver Killed, Passenger Critically Injured In Stamford Crash
The driver of a pickup truck was killed and two passengers were injured - one critically - in a crash early Saturday on Hope Street near the Springdale train station, according to the Stamford Advocate. A 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 speeding northbound on Hope Street slammed into a tree at Barnstable Lane after the driver lost control, police told the Advocate.
