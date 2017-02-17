Oscar Night party at Stamford's Avon Theatre

Stamford's Avon Theatre will have its annual Oscar Night celebration on Sunday, Feb. 26. Guests will walk the Red Carpet and enjoy a live telecast of the awards show, plus dinner and more. Stamford's Avon Theatre will have its annual Oscar Night celebration on Sunday, Feb. 26. Guests will walk the Red Carpet and enjoy a live telecast of the awards show, plus dinner and more.

