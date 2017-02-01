North Stamford man Scout caps career with Eagle Scout rank
Christopher Janocha, an 18-year-old University of Connecticut freshman was officially recognized late last month for earning the rank of Eagle Scout as a member of Troop 11 in North Stamford. In this photo, Christopher Janocha is in the foreground posing with his father, Assistant Scoutmaster William Janocha.
