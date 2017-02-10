Nico Venegas named Greenwich Boys, Gi...

Nico Venegas named Greenwich Boys, Girls Club Youth of Year

Nico Venegas of Stamford is congratulated by an attendee after being named the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich Youth of the Year during an awards banquet on Feb. 9, 2017. Nico Venegas of Stamford is congratulated by an attendee after being named the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich Youth of the Year during an awards banquet on Feb. 9, 2017.

